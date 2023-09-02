Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,269 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $83,486.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,195,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,662 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $200,255.44.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,077 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,680.62.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,610 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,141.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64.56.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 210 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,722.00.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KSM stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $300,000.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

