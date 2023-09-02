Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $30.91 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 863,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,303,746 shares of company stock worth $62,782,314 in the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Samsara by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,137 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

