Scott Darling Sells 1,670 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $49,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upstart Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 416,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

