SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $37.93

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $39.22. SEA shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 1,595,280 shares changing hands.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

