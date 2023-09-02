Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

