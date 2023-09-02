Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $76,426.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 0.50.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGEN
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.