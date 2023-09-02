Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $76,426.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $281,065,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

