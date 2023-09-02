Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 284.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $37.29 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

