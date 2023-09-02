Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

