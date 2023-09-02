Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,306 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Selecta Biosciences worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 443,314 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SELB. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

