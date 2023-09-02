SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens lowered shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,179 shares of company stock worth $4,294,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

