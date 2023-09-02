SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of S stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

