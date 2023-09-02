SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE S opened at $17.21 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.