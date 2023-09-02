SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $16.50

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $97,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

