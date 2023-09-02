Shelton Capital Management Invests $221,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 23.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vontier by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

