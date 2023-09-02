Shelton Capital Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $45.87 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

