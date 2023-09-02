Shelton Capital Management Makes New $219,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

