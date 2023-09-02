Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $100.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Sunday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Wrestling Entertainment

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.