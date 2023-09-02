Shelton Capital Management Takes $212,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,508.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

