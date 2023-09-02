Shelton Capital Management Takes $222,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

ROK stock opened at $314.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.