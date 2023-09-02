Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Decreases By 5.3%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 753,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. Banner has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

