Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Decreases By 5.8%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 135,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,921 shares of company stock worth $69,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

