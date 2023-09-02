Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Increases By 5.0%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 26,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.87. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,566 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

