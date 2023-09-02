Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Increases By 5.0%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 26,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Geron Stock Performance
Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.87. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Geron
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on GERN
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.