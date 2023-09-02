SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

SITE opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $1,254,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,886 shares in the company, valued at $88,568,475.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $1,254,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,568,475.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $3,226,035. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

