Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head to Head Survey

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Slate Grocery REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slate Grocery REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Slate Grocery REIT currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Slate Grocery REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Slate Grocery REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slate Grocery REIT N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Slate Grocery REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slate Grocery REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.37 $29.72 million $1.28 13.51

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Grocery REIT.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Slate Grocery REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

