SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Releases Earnings Results

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WNDW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. SolarWindow Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
About SolarWindow Technologies
