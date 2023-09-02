STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,177 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,654,000 after buying an additional 305,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,711,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE STAG opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAG

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.