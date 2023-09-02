Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

