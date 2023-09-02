StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 146.81 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

