Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$12.88 Average PT from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Surge Energy Trading Up 4.2 %
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of C$155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.9200463 EPS for the current year.
Surge Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
