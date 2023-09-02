Synovus Financial Corp Has $240,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

SYF stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.