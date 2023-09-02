Synovus Financial Corp Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

View Our Latest Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.