Synovus Financial Corp Invests $236,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,454 shares of company stock worth $14,049,594 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.35 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

