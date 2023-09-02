Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,550,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 844.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 67,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $838.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

