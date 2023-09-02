Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

