Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,689 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $517,730.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

