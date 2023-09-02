Synovus Financial Corp Sells 548 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,146 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $112,083,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

