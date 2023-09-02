Synovus Financial Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

