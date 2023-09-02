Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

