The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

AES stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.