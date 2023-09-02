The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 594,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $52.09 on Friday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $79,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $79,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,153 shares of company stock worth $7,033,450. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

