The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.5 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

