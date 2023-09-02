Thomas A. Eichelberger Acquires 1,000 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American States Water

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.