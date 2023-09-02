THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in THOR Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.