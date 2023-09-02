Todd D. Lavieri Sells 15,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on III

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.