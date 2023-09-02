Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of BlackBerry worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 9,171,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.61 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

