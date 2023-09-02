Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 10,688 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Loews by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

