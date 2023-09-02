Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.63 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.