Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,308 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $187.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $187.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

