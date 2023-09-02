Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$81.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.00.

TOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$70.87 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.35.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.8282313 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

