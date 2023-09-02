Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $168.05

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $168.05, but opened at $171.95. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $172.37, with a volume of 195,704 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.